German Gov’t Claims Investigating Covid Vaccines Would Be ‘Dangerous For Democracy’

An investigation of the government response to the Covid debacle would be “dangerous to democracy”, claims German Ethics Chairwoman and government advisor Alena Buyx, who supported mandatory lockdowns, mask orders and vaccinations during the pandemic.

Many have noticed that the most outspoken officials responsible for brutal COVID restrictions and mandates suddenly don’t want to talk about the last few years, and are wishing the growing scandal will go away. Leftist news outlets are even asking for “pandemic amnesty,” which would absolve government, Big Pharma and the mainstream media from any legal consequences resulting from their actions.

Not only has the economic and mental health damage been of immense dimensions, but so has the loss of life resulting from the measures, especially the vaccines. Excess mortality has skyrocketed.

It is not surprising those responsible for promoting and enacting the disastrous pandemic measures are now behaving like drunk hit-and-run drivers who woke up the next day realizing something awful happened. They are hoping no one will notice and hold them to account.

One example is Alena Buyx, Chairperson of the German Ethics Council, which served to provide the needed moral cover whenever the German government imposed cruel lockdowns and experimental vaccinations against the will of many people. Buyx was an outspoken promoter of mass vaccination and the restrictive measures.

Investigation “dangerous to democracy”

In an interview with Germany’s leftist newspaper Die Zeit, Buyx told that the need for an investigation “is understandable, but it’s incredibly toxic. It has a profound effect on polarizing society. And it is dangerous to democracy.”

Scared to death of accountability

Now that the data are exposing the greatest medical debacle/fraud of all time, leading persons like Buyx are obviously running scared-to-death of investigations and due process.

“According to Buyx, anyone who is calling for a fundamental reappraisal of Corona’s policies, anyone who demands personal and, if necessary, legal consequences, is an enemy of democracy,” comments Pleiteticker.de here.

That’s the level of ethics we are seeing in Germany today. Recall how the former communist “The German Democratic Republic”, a.k.a. East Germany, used to claim the same about their phony democracy and any political opposition.