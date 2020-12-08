Georgia Lt. Gov: “I Believe the Election Was Fair and Legal”

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has “debunked” Trump’s claims of voter fraud and a rigged election, and insists that the presidential election was conducted in a “fair and legal” manner.

During a Monday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Duncan declared that his state’s election process “was fair and legal,” and said Georgia’s recount will “verify what we originally came up with.”

Host John Berman began by asking Duncan, “Do you believe the election was rigged?”