Georgia Lt. Gov: “I Believe the Election Was Fair and Legal”

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has “debunked” Trump’s claims of voter fraud and a rigged election, and insists that the presidential election was conducted in a “fair and legal” manner.
During a Monday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Duncan declared that his state’s election process “was fair and legal,” and said Georgia’s recount will “verify what we originally came up with.”
Host John Berman began by asking Duncan, “Do you believe the election was rigged?”
“I don’t,” Duncan breathlessly replied.
“I’m proud to have worked hard with the attorney general, Chris Carr, with our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and his entire team to put on what is a fair and legal election here in Georgia. We continue to chase down all the little one-off leads that we’ve got. I know the secretary of state, the GBI are working on one-off issues, like we would probably see in any other election. But I believe the election was fair and legal. It certainly was close. The person I voted for didn’t win, but that doesn’t change my job description and we’re going to keep working hard.”
Watch:
