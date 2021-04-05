Georgia Lawmakers Ban Coca-Cola Over ‘Woke’ Voting Law Criticism

Republican lawmakers in Georgia have officially banned Coca-Cola from state legislative offices over its criticism of Georgia’s new voting integrity rules.

In a letter to Coca-Cola, eight members of the House of Representatives declared their offices Coke-free zones and demanded that the ‘woke’ company stop “intentionally” misleading the public.

The signatories are: Victor Anderson, Clint Crowe, Matt Barton, Jason Ridley, Lauren McDonald III, Stan Gunter, Dewayne Hill and Marcus Wiedower.

“Given Coke’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately,” they wrote in the letter to Coke.

“Should Coke choose to read the bill, share its true intentions and accept their role in the dissemination of mistruths, we would welcome a conversation to rebuild a working relationship,” the Republican lawmakers said.

Washingtontimes.com reports: The letter accuses the company of deciding to “perpetuate a national dialogue” they said “seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great state.”

Coca-Cola got itself involved in Georgia politics when CEO James Quincey called the law “unacceptable” and “a step backwards.”

“It does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia, around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity,” he said.

Kicking Coke out of Georgia offices is crossing a much bigger bridge than kicking them out of offices in, say, Minnesota.

Not only has Atlanta been the longtime headquarters of the Coca-Cola Corp., but its dominance has even affected local dialect. In Georgia, it’s common to call all forms of soda pop, even Sprites or Pepsis, “Cokes,” “Co-colas” or similar.