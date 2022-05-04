Georgia Gov Candidate Vows To ‘Demolish Georgia Guidestones’ and ‘Take Down Luciferian Cabal’

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor has vowed to “take down the Luciferian cabal” that has seized power in America and will begin this process with the symbolic demolishing of the Georgia Guidestones — the granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia,

Kandiss Taylor has an overwhelming level of grassroots support in Georgia, and she definitely walks the walk. She has proposed ten executive orders to be executed on day one of her governorship. They involve sweeping reforms to the school and adoption systems, a total ban on mask and vaccine mandates, and even funding for a new Georgia State Guard.

The 10th order was released this week. It is to demolish the Georgia Guidestones. If you are unfamiliar with this monument, it is a monument praising the New World Order with ten guidelines, in eight different languages, inscribed on the structure. The first guideline involves reducing humanity to 500 million people.

The Georgia Guidestones will be demolished if Kandiss Taylor wins office

The New World Order guidelines inscribed on the granite structure are as follows:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

Basically, the elite want to eliminate the “useless eaters.” This translates to you and yours. And for those who are left, they want one world government, one world court, a new one world language, and the Luciferian will of man to govern and guide your entire life. Completely absent is any recognition of God, or universal lawgiver, besides the elite cabal who wrote these guidelines.

Kandiss Taylor’s campaign based on Jesus, guns, and babies has generated a powerful wave of grassroots support in Georgia

If you have been asleep this whole time, got the death shots, etc., you probably think that something like this is protected by the 1st Amendment. You are the same people who allowed satanic parades in the town square, and the rise of rampant pornography, because you were afraid to say no. You were afraid to offend. You were afraid.

The division in America is not between the “left and right” or Republicans and Democrats or “liberals and conservatives.” It is between the brave and the cowardly.

Those of us who are willing to stand up and speak to the truth, to use our real names, and to proclaim that we have a Creator in charge of this world, not George Soros and Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, we will either succeed or die on this hill trying.

The power structure is finally allowing Kandiss to participate in public debates and she is slaying them. There is a message here. It’s not too late to stand up and be counted. But time is running out.