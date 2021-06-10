Georgia County Election Officials Subpoenaed in Historic Fraud Case

Three Georgia county election officials have been hit with subpoenas to testify in a historic fraud case regarding the 2020 ballot count, according to reports.

Fulton County poll workers Wandrea Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman have been ordered to give depositions regarding events during the 2020 election count.

Freeman and Moss were central to the after-hours ballot-counting operation at State Farm Arena during the presidential election.

Beckernews.com reports: David Makever Alligood and Ruby Freeman were both served affidavits to give videotaped depositions. Freeman is notorious for being suspected of election malfeasance during the 2020 election. Among those activites were dragging out boxes of ballots from under a table after election observers were wrongfully sent home early at State Farm Arena.

The sworn deposition will provide an opportunity for Freeman to explain her videorecorded activities.

Ruby Freeman’s daughter, who was actually her boss, was also subpoenaed to explain herself before the court.

Wandrea Shaye Moss also participated in dragging out boxes of ballots after she personally sent election observers home early. She would then run stacks of ballots through tabulators on video, some of them multiple times. She will provide a videotaped deposition on June 10, provided that she shows up.

Fulton County election officials are taking the probe very seriously. They have hired two top criminal defense attorneys for the case, even though the court is not adjudicating criminal charges.

“The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections has hired two of Georgia’s top criminal defense attorneys & filed paperwork to halt the audit proceedings previously ordered by the judge,” Heather Mullins of Real America’s Voice noted.

The two attorneys, Donald Samuel and Amanda Palmer, are affiliated with the high-powered Garland, Samuel and Loeb law firm in Atlanta.

The Fulton County lawsuit has prompted a much-anticipated election audit that will put physical ballots under further inspection. The ballot inspection will hopefully resolve what fair-minded observers witnessed on video: Fulton County election officials appearing to run stacks of ballots through tabulation machines multiple times on election night.