George W. Bush Hails Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky As The ‘Winston Churchill Of Our Time’

George W. Bush described the Ukrainian President as “the Winston Churchill of our time” following a virtual meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday morning.

The war criminal said he was honored to have the opportunity to speak to and thank Zelensky for his ‘commitment to liberty’.

In a statement released by the Presidential Center Bush said “I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy, the Winston Churchill of our time this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people”

Bush said that President Zelenskyy “assured me” that his country will not waver in its fight against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s “barbarism and thuggery.”

"President Zelenskyy assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and thuggery. Americans are inspired by their fortitude and resilience. We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom." -President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/x5PM8mW3zS — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 5, 2022

He also claimed that Americans are inspired by Ukraine’s fortitude and resilience. “We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom,” he said.

Zelensky said it was “a great honor” to meet Bush.

During the meeting he expressed gratitude to America for its support for Ukriane and recalled the “sympathy Ukrainians felt” towards US citizens in the aftermath of the deadly 9/11 attacks in 2001 when Bush was president.

The two appeared to get on famously and Zelensky said he has now invited Bush to visit Ukraine.