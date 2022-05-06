George W. Bush Hails Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky As The ‘Winston Churchill Of Our Time’

George W. Bush described the Ukrainian President as “the Winston Churchill of our time” following a virtual meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thursday morning.
The war criminal said he was honored to have the opportunity to speak to and thank Zelensky for his ‘commitment to liberty’.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In a statement released by the Presidential Center Bush said “I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy, the Winston Churchill of our time this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people”
Latest Videos
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
Bush said that President Zelenskyy “assured me” that his country will not waver in its fight against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s “barbarism and thuggery.”
He also claimed that Americans are inspired by Ukraine’s fortitude and resilience. “We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom,” he said.
Zelensky said it was “a great honor” to meet Bush.
During the meeting he expressed gratitude to America for its support for Ukriane and recalled the “sympathy Ukrainians felt” towards US citizens in the aftermath of the deadly 9/11 attacks in 2001 when Bush was president.
The two appeared to get on famously and Zelensky said he has now invited Bush to visit Ukraine.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- George W. Bush Hails Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky As The ‘Winston Churchill Of Our Time’ - May 6, 2022
- Biden Sued For Colluding With Big Tech To Censor & Suppress Free Speech - May 6, 2022
- Hunter Biden Laptop Whistleblower Sues Schiff, CNN, Politico & Daily Beast For Defamation - May 6, 2022