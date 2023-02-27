George W Bush Fully Supports US Involvement in Ukraine

Former president George W Bush thinks the United States should jump into the Ukraine War.

But then this is the same war mongering criminal who not only invaded Iraq, but also got the US into Afghanistan which Biden ended up surrendering to the Taliban along with $84 billion.

Bush made an ironic gaffe in a speech last year when he accidentally slammed the invasion of Iraq “wholly unjustified and brutal” while speaking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has also hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the Winston Churchill of our time

GWP reports: President GW Bush held an event to celebrate 20 years of PEPFAR. This organization claims to have saved millions of lives while spending billions of US dollars in Africa. Nancy Pelosi, Bill Gates and Tony Blinken joined Bush at this event which tells you a lot.

President Bush also made a statement about the Ukraine War at the event.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the moderator of the discussion with former Tanzanian President Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, asked Bush for his message to U.S. leaders and critics of American intervention in Africa with AIDS and the Ukraine War. “I think we’re a big enough nation to do more than one thing,” Bush said. “And continuing to fight against AIDS on the continent of Africa and supporting the Ukrainian freedom fighters is not going to constrain our capacity to help our own citizens.”

Bush apparently isn’t getting the best intel or he chooses not to look at it. Americans saw Biden surrender Afghanistan to a group of former cave dwellers along with billions in equipment and arms. This was on top of the thousands of lives lost and terribly injured in that foreign country.

Now Bush is ok with another war but this time with Russia – a nuclear power. With the memories still burning from Afghanistan maybe Americans are not too keen on fighting a war in Ukraine, where US politicians like the Bidens have been laundering money for years.