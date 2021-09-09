George W Bush, Bono & Susan Rice Praise Dr Fauci In NatGeo’s Documentary Trailer

NatGeo has unveiled the first official trailer for its Dr. Anthony Fauci documentary.

The documentary film, which will debut on Sept. 10, 2021 in select theaters, looks at the life and career of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, who is currently pushing for blanket vaccine mandates.

Featured in the trailer are former President George W. Bush, U2’s Bono, and Susan Rice….. all singing the praises of Fauci, the establishment media’s darling since the beginning of the covid pandemic.

Breitbart reports: Disney-owned NatGeo will open the movie in cinemas September 10. The filmmakers haven’t been shy about their admiration for Fauci. A previous teaser for the documentary described Fauci as a “hero.”

“This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important,” the film’s directors said in a statement.

Among the movie’s producers is Jon Bardin, who produced the recent Stacey Abrams documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy.

It remains unclear if the documentary will delve into the recent controversies surrounding Fauci’s ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and his repeated dismissals of the lab-leak theory, his many flip-flops on masks, and his coronavirus restrictions contradictions.