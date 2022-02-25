George W. Bush Blasts Putin For Illegally Invading Ukraine

George W. Bush has slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin for illegally invading and attacking another country.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Bush said in a statement.

He added that “We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses”.

Well Bush would know all about illegal invasions! He was president when America illegally invaded Iraq on the pretext of finding “weapons of mass destruction”…..the ones that never existed.

And Twitter users, who weren’t born yesterday, were quick to point out his hypocritical comments.

Summit News reports: As well as claiming the lives of thousands of U.S. troops, the attack killed at least hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and led to the generational destabilization of the entire region.

That attack was also justified by erroneous claims that Saddam Hussein had links to Al-Qaeda and the 9/11 atrocity, something else that was completely invented by U.S. intelligence services.

Twitter users reacted with more than an ounce of skepticism towards Bush denouncing an ‘illegal invasion’ when his administration set the benchmark for illegal invasions.

