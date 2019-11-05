George Soros Fires Warning Shot At Trump: You Are ‘Digging Your Own Grave’

Notorious globalist billionaire George Soros used fighting words to describe his political enemy President Donald Trump in an interview with the Guardian published Saturday, warning the President that he is “digging his own grave.”

Frustrated by his failed attempts to control US and global policy, Soros has issued a warning shot to President Trump amid Democrat impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, apparently holding out hope that they stand a chance of success.

Still licking his wounds after his failure to install Hillary Clinton in the White House in 2016, despite multi-million dollar funding, the “wounded beast” all-but endorsed Elizabeth Warren for the presidency a few weeks ago, claiming she is the “most qualified candidate.”

Soros made it clear that President Trump remains his greatest nemesis while admitting he has a “big ego” and takes pleasure in becoming a public enemy in sovereign nations that place importance on the existence of traditional culture, customs, and borders. The billionaire has meddled in the national politics of Hungary, Poland, Russia, the United States, and Ukraine and is now funding a blatantly undemocratic effort to undo the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, which the Guardian interview was centered upon.

The interview revealed that Soros’ political front group, the Open Society Foundation, has budgeted the staggering sum of $185 million, easily the most the oligarch has ever spent on his political influence operations. It’s certain Soros will also wage a cashed-up campaign to prevent President Trump’s re-election, although he appears hopeful that Trump will be impeached before then.

Soros has made himself an enemy of Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Italy’s Mateo Salvini, both of whom have garnered significant support from their nation’s citizens on a platform of forcefully opposing the globalist open borders vision oligarchs such as Soros intended to force upon their nations.

The financier reflected on his life’s work in the interview, admitting the “tide has turned” against his idea of open societies, and the worldwide populist movement affiliated with Donald Trump is in the ascendant. Soros’ tricks – funding and controlling puppet politicians and puppet movements – has been exposed around the world, forcing the notorious billionaire to find new tricks to regain control and shape the world in his image.