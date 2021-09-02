George Soros Vows To Save Gavin Newsom From Recall ‘By Hook or by Crook’

Billionaire far-left globalist George Soros has vowed to ensure Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is not recalled ‘by hook or by crook.’

Soros pumped another whopping $500,000 into Newsom’s campaign to stop the California recall, bringing his total contribution to Newsom to $1 million.

Breitbart.com reports: The California Secretary of State’s office reports three separate large contributions by Soros: a $250,000 donation in June to a committee called “Stop the Republican Recall of Gavin Newsom”; another $250,000 donation in early August; and the most recent donation of $500,000 before the end of August.

The Hill reports that major Democratic donors, including unions, are pouring cash into the battle to keep Newsom in office, as he faces an increasingly strong challenge from conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who leads polls to replace him:

Reports filed with the California secretary of state’s office show that the Democratic Governors Association has given Newsom’s committee $5 million since the beginning of August, including another $1 million infusion on Tuesday. At the same time, unions that wield enormous power in California politics have contributed almost as much, from the state Conference of Carpenters to the Service Employees International Union and the International Association of Fire Fighters. Native American tribes have contributed $1 million in recent weeks.

Newsom’s top donor remains Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings. The top individual donor is Republican businessman John Cox, who has given nearly $9 million to his own campaign.

Under California law, incumbents are not subject to the same campaign finance restrictions as challengers in a recall.