George Soros: This Is World War 3! Depose ‘Mad’ Putin Now or He Will Destroy Civilization

World War 3 began when Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine on February 24, and the West must depose President Vladimir Putin or else he will destroy civilization, according to Open Society Founder George Soros.

Soros’ hysterical message was issued from his bolthole in San Francisco and raises many questions. Why is Soros suddenly attempting to raise the stakes by declaring that the third world war has broken out? Why is he saying this now? What is he hiding? Why is he so afraid?

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 was the beginning of a third world war that has the potential to destroy our civilization,” said Soros.

“I don’t know Putin personally,” said Soros, “but I have watched his rise very closely, aware of his ruthlessness. He reduced the capital of Chechnya, Grozny, to rubble, just as he is currently threatening to do to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.”

“Putin used to be a canny KGB operator, but he seems to have changed recently. Having developed an idée fixe, he appears to have lost touch with reality. He certainly misjudged the situation in Ukraine. He expected Russian-speaking Ukrainians to welcome Russian soldiers with open arms, but they turned out to be no different from the Ukrainian-speaking population. Ukrainians have put up an incredibly brave resistance against seemingly overwhelming odds.

“In July 2021, Putin published a long essay arguing that Russians and Ukrainians are really one people, and that the Ukrainians have been misled by neo-Nazi agitators. The first part of his argument is not without some historical justification, given that Kyiv was the original seat of the Russian Orthodox Church.

“But in the second part, it was Putin who was misled. He ought to have known better. Many Ukrainians fought valiantly during the Euromaidan protests in 2014.

Soros blames “ingrained corruption” for what he describes as the “underperformance” of the Russian military in Ukraine.

“Yet rather than blaming himself, Putin seems to have gone literally mad,” claims Soros. “He has decided to punish Ukraine for standing up to him, and he appears to be acting without any constraint. He is throwing the entire Russian army into the battle and ignoring all the rules of war, not least by indiscriminately bombing the civilian population.”

“Russia may well lose the war,” claims Soros who goes on to express his “hope that Putin and Xi will be removed from power before they can destroy our civilization.”