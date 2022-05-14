George Soros Staffer Appointed as Biden’s Ministry of Truth Enforcer

Joe Biden’s new Ministry of Truth has appointed a senior George Soros operative as its main enforcer.

The Ministry of Truth’s new Principal Deputy General Counsel Jennifer Daskal has deep ties to the globalist billionaire.

First, Daskal served as a fellow of Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF), where she was tasked with “working on issues related to privacy and law enforcement access to data across borders.”

Infowars.com reports: Daskal also worked as senior counterterrorism counsel for anti-free speech organization Human Rights Watch, which received over $32 million from Soros between 2000 and 2014.

Human Rights Watch recently condemned Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter over his aim to make the social media platform a haven for free speech.

Finally, Daskal was also the founding editor of the Soros-funded Just Security blog, which the OSF gave $675,000 to between 2017 and 2019.

Daskal’s involvement in the Disinformation Governance Board was revealed by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a congressional hearing last week.

Soros’ OSF has been a key player in pushing for censorship on social media platforms under the guise of policing “hate speech.”

OSF-linked groups even recently called for advertisers to reconsider doing business with Twitter after Musk claimed he would restore free speech on the site.

Daskal will be working in tandem with Trump-Russia collusion hoaxer and anti-free speech buffoon Nina Jankowicz, who falsely claimed the authenticated Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation.”

Jankowicz, the Disinformation Board chief, even recently asserted that the Senate report outlining Hunter Biden’s questionable involvement with Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings was “disinformation.”

Nina Jankowicz was asked about a Senate committee report on the Biden family's involvement in Ukraine.



She accused the Senate committee of spreading disinformation. Seems like some Senators should want to ask her about this. pic.twitter.com/Rtb0OboKiC — Maze (@mazemoore) May 7, 2022

Though DHS chief Mayorkas insisted that the Disinformation Board won’t have “operational authority” to police free speech, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) last week noted that the federal government can’t even agree on what defines disinformation.

“You know who the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world is? The U.S. government,” Paul told Mayorkas during a congressional hearing. “Are you familiar with [former Secretary of Defense Robert] McNamara? The Pentagon Papers? Are you familiar with George W. Bush and the weapons of mass destruction? Are you familiar with Iran-Contra? Think of all the debates and disputes we’ve had over the last 50 years in our country. We worked them out by debating them.”

Meanwhile, government bureaucrats like FDA chief Dr. Robert Califf absurdly claim with no evidence that disinformation is the “leading cause of death” in the United States.

Will the Disinformation Board set him straight or just continue to let this blatantly false assertion disseminate?