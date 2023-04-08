George Soros’ Son Held Several Meetings At The Biden White House Records Show

Alex Soros, the son and heir of billionaire globalist George Soros, has held several documented meetings at the Biden White House.

Records confirm that Alex Soros has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” having made at least 14 visits there on behalf of his Father since President Biden took office.

He has also donated more than $5 million to Democratic super PACs and campaigns since 2018

The New York Post reports: Alexander Soros — a prolific Democratic fundraiser in his own right who likes to boast about his relationships with world leaders on social media — scored at least a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to recently updated White House visitor logs. Soros, 37, also participated in two other confabs there in late 2021, the records show.

His latest trips include visiting Dec. 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, the logs show.

Later that evening. the younger Soros was one of 330 people who attended a lavish state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

A day later, Alexander Soros — who chairs the powerful, liberal grant-making network Open Society Foundations founded by his dad — met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, records show.

His previous White House meetings included earlier sitdowns with Adame on October 14; Srivastava on September 14; Finer on Dec. 15, 2021, and October 6 and September 15 of last year, according to records.

Soros also had meetings with Kimberly Lang, then a National Security Advisor executive assistant, on October 6; and former Klain advisor Madeline Strasser on Oct. 29, 2021, and April 22, 2022.

It’s unclear what was discussed at the meetings, and the White House did not return messages.

Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Conservative Heritage Foundation, said the younger Soros’ easy White House access is troubling considering the Soros family has already “done tremendous damage to our country.”

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization,” he said. “The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date.”

The Soros family’s influence over White House policy has never been stronger, according to Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros.”

“All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father’s new ambassador,” Palumbo told The Post.