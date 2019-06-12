George Soros Is “Hijacking” American Democracy Says Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson has accused billionaire globalist George Soros of “hijacking” American democracy.

On Monday night, Carlson, one of the top rated hosts for Fox News argued that Soros is making it ‘some kind of moral crime to call this to public attention, but it is in the public’s interest to know, and so we are‘

Haaretz reports: Carlson pointed to the election of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as evidence of Soros’ influence. “In the city of Philadelphia, Soros backed Larry Krasner and the murder rate there is the highest that it has been in a decade,” Carlson claimed.

Carlson spoke with guest William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who added that “Philadelphia is the laboratory for where this experiment in Soros-funded prosecutors are playing out.”

Carlson accused Soros, who supported Krasner’s election, of “hijacking our democracy.” Soros has long been the focus of attacks from the right, including anti-Semitic attacks that suggest Soros uses his wealth to control global politics.

“I think that people don’t really understand the degree to which George Soros is successfully remaking this country and they should understand,” Carlson continued.

“I’m glad that you’re raising awareness about it,” McSwain readily agreed.

“Yeah, we’re trying. And Soros has effectively intimidated people into not criticizing him,” Carlson added. “Some kind of moral crime to call this to public attention, but it is in the public’s interest to know, and so we are.”