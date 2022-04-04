George Soros ‘Incandescent with Rage’ after Viktor Orban Wins by Massive Landslide

In the face of massive opposition from George Soros and the ‘New World Order’, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz Party won the Hungarian national elections in a massive landslide.

Speaking in Budapest, Viktor Orbán declared, “We’ve won a victory so big that you can see it from the moon. You can certainly see it from Brussels. Don’t be afraid, hold on, the motherland is with you.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to current vote counts, Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz Party has won 61% of the seats in the National Assembly.

It was a tightly contested election, as the EU and Open Society spent millions to dethrone Europe’s most respected conservative voice.

Open Society-tied NGOs have recently tried to introduce a program of transgenderism to Hungary.

In the campaign, the globalist anti-Orbán parties had formed an alliance with the neo-Nazi parties to dethrone Orbán, as Gateway reported.