George Soros: ‘I Will DESTROY Trump if It’s the Last Thing I Do’

Globalist billionaire George Soros has vowed to destroy Trump, if it’s the last thing he ever does.

Already the center of a number of politically motivated witch hunts, Trump is facing a ‘criminal charge’ related to a non-disclosure agreement allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Since 2016, Trump has strenuously denied allegations he and the porn industry sex worker were involved in an intimate relationship.

Caldronpool.com reports: Considered a crucial witness – felon, and disgraced lawyer, turned Trump hater – Michael Cohen is one of seven witnesses reported by the NYT to have given the Manhattan District Attorney, a ‘near likely’ criminal indictment against the former president.

The NYT piece added, “If Mr Bragg ultimately decides to ask the grand jurors to vote to indict Mr Trump, the case could hinge on Mr Cohen’s testimony.”

This appears to be despite libellous claims made in 2020, where Michael Cohen claimed Trump was a racist and sexual predator.

Responding to the reopened case against him, Trump accused Manhattan Democrat D.A. Alvin L. Bragg, of conducting a witch hunt.

The criminal case hinges on the alleged payment “violating campaign finance laws. In part due to the amount, and how it was reported,” The Hill explained.

Back before the cameras, Conspiracy Cohen, who has admitted he made a payment of USD $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, alleges the payment was made on Trump’s behalf, in exchange for her silence.

Trump had said in April 2018, he had no knowledge, nor was he aware of the “transaction’s” details.

After a month of non-stop speculation, accusation and questioning, Trump tweeted, Cohen – a lawyer on a monthly retainer at the time, and who had nothing to do with the 2016 campaign or campaign funds – was reimbursed for an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Appearing to be more informed about the NDA’s details, Trump painted the NDA as a “cease and desist” arbitration, writing, “In this case [the NDA] is in full force, and effect, and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

This, “despite [her] already signing a detailed letter admitting there was no affair,” Trump claimed.

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Cohen, seemingly keen to bathe in his return to the spotlight, denied being part of a personal vendetta against the former president, all while stating, “this is about Donald Trump being held accountable for his own dirty deeds.”

Commentary and just criticism of the Democrat D.A.’s predicted indictment of Trump were strong and swift.

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump administration legal advisor, posted, “The goal isn’t the political fallout. They know he isn’t going to exit the race, nor is he constitutionally required to. The goal to keep him from being able to raise enough money for a serious campaign.”

Here’s what you need to know about the possible Trump indictment:



The goal isn’t the political fallout. They know he isn’t going to exit the race, nor is he constitutionally required to. The goal to keep him from being able to raise enough money for a serious campaign. It’s the… https://t.co/rWqtdMAVDB — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 17, 2023

Conservative commentator, Dinesh D’Souza argued, “Arresting the leader of the opposition party is the signature move of socialist and Third World despotic regimes. Moreover, it’s always done in the name of ‘fighting corruption’ and ‘rule of law.’”

Arresting the leader of the opposition party is the signature move of socialist and Third World despotic regimes. Moreover, it’s always done in the name of “fighting corruption” and “rule of law” #TrumpIndictment — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 18, 2023

Republican, Ted Cruz remarked, “The Trump indictment is garbage.”

Elon Musk (a jaded Biden voter) alleged the Trump indictment was planned and funded by George Soros.

Referring to Soros’ extended arm meddling in back-door political, and cultural king-making, Musk asserted, “Soros figured out a clever arbitrage opportunity: The many small political contests, such as DAs & judges, have much higher impact per dollar spent than the big races, so it is far easier to sway the outcome.”

Soros figured out a clever arbitrage opportunity:



The many small political contests, such as DAs & judges, have much higher impact per dollar spent than the big races, so it is far easier to sway the outcome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Speaking to the hate Trump hubris, Musk predicted: Should Trump be handcuffed, arrested, then paraded in front of the cameras, “Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

After saying the indictment is ‘an outrageous abuse of power,’ Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy called for no protests in the case of a Trump arrest.

McCarthy shot back at the Manhattan District Attorney, reminding Alvin Bragg of his financial ties to Geroge Soros, and his lack of commitment to fighting actual crime.

Bragg is “a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk, as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy chided.

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.



I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

“He is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanours. He has different rules for political opponents,” McCarthy continued.

Questioning the timing of Bragg’s indictment of Trump, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, said, “Of course, as soon as our Oversight Committee comes out with REAL PROOF that the entire Biden family was getting paid by CHINA for influence and favors from Joe Biden, these communists thugs decide to arrest Trump.”

Of course as soon as our Oversight Committee comes out with REAL PROOF that the entire Biden family was getting paid by CHINA for influence and favors from Joe Biden, these communists thugs decide to arrest Trump.



IMPEACH JOE BIDEN!!!



And it’s not even political like Trump… https://t.co/hsdeY3SB4c — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 18, 2023

Democrats were Cheshire cats.

Both, “I identify as Native American,” Elizabeth Warren, and “Death to America Democrats are above the law” Nancy Pelosi, declared, “No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States.”

The predicted indictment of Trump follows the Biden-supported, Trump is a terrorist, propaganda campaign in September 2022.

Bragg’s potential arrest of the former President also rhymes politically with the FBI’s August 2022 raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.

Notably, Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) lost a 2018 defamation lawsuit filed against Trump in 2022.

The “actress” was forced to pay the former President USD $300,000 in legal fees.

At the time, Trump doubled down on his defence, saying, “as I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to.”