George Soros Endorses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just received the kiss of death.

On Thursday George Soros predicted that the Republican Florida Governor would beat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries.

DeSantis hasn’t officially confirmed or denied that he is running…… yet..

Praising elements of DeSantis’s style, Soros said Trump on the other hand had “turned into a pitiful figure continually bemoaning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves…”

🚨BREAKING: George Soros endorses DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/Qh8VE0avAp — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 17, 2023

According to a report by Conservative Treehouse:

Saying that DeSantis “is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious”, George Soros delivers an endorsement of the Florida governor adding, “He is likely to be the Republican candidate.”

When billionaire leftist and creepy globalist George Soros is complimenting your personality attributes, you just might be doing the whole Republican presidential candidate thing wrong. Just sayin’.

Soros, an international financier and philanthropist, typically dumps millions of dollars into political races and committees. He heads a global liberal network of groups pushing climate change, financial reform, and changes to the criminal system. He recently teamed with Charles Koch and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to reports.