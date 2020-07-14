George Soros Donates $220 Million to Radical BLM Groups, Vows to ‘End Policing as We Know It’

George Soros’ Open Society Foundation has announced an enormous $220 million “donation” to Black Voters Matter and black-led justice organizations “building power in black communities” across the country.

The Open Society Foundations said that the huge donations will help to “end policing as we know it” in the United States, while African Americans including Candace Owens and Lord Jamar accuse Soros of using his money to control the black community..

For decades, my foundations have invested in dismantling systemic racism—from ending the drug war to securing voting rights. Now, a new $220 million investment will build power in Black communities and new anti-racist policies in the U.S. https://t.co/x9zdM5JRCB pic.twitter.com/US4U80T9cv — George Soros (@georgesoros) July 13, 2020

MSN report: The largest share for the investment, $150 million, will be through a set of five-year grants to Black-led organizations focused on racial equality, the organization announced Monday.

RELATED: Candace Owens: ‘Black Lives Matter Is a Marxist Movement Disguised as Racial Unrest’

In addition to the five-year grants, Open Society Foundations said it is also making a series of investments totaling $70 million in “more immediate efforts to advance racial justice.”

“This is the time for urgent and bold action to address racial injustice in America,” Alex Soros, George Soros’s son and the deputy chair of the Open Society Foundations, said in a statement. “These investments will empower proven leaders in the Black community to reimagine policing, end mass incarceration, and eliminate the barriers to opportunity that have been the source of inequity for too long.“

RELATED: Rapper Warns George Soros Is Using Black Lives Matter To ‘Control’ African Americans In Election Year

Iconic rap star Lord Jamar has slammed the Black Lives Matter movement and its ideology, saying he doesn’t support BLM because it “isn’t our movement… it was given to us by… George Soros” in order to control the African American population.

Lord Jamar (left) has slammed George Soros for using his money to control black Americans.

The 51-year-old music industry veteran, whose group Brand Nubian were popular in hip-hop’s golden era, was asked during a recent interview with Turning Point USA whether he supports the BLM movement, to which he responded: “No. Absolutely not.”

When asked to elaborate on why he doesn’t support the group, Lord Jamar said: “Because this isn’t our movement.

“It’s a movement that was given to us by, you know, George Soros and his f**king boys. Because they saw how things were going and they didn’t want it to go back to the 60s – to where we start having our own, organic movement.”

The interviewer goes on to claim that Soros has funneled millions of dollars into Black Lives Matter and is using the money to control African Americans.

“This is control money,” Lamar replies.

“This is about ‘let us give you a movement that we can control and use symbolism from the original civil rights movement – like the red, black and green, and all these different symbols – and we’re gonna incorporate that, but only it’s gonna be a movement that we control, we decide what the messages are, we decide what the slogans are…’

“You know, what happened to ‘no justice, no peace’?

“Now it’s ‘hand up, don’t shoot’ and ‘I can’t breath’ and all these negative afromations that you know… who made that s**t up?”

Lord Jamar’s allegations come as links continue to emerge between leftist billionaire Soros and the “defund the police” movement that has dominated the debate in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd.