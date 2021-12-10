George Soros Caught Funding ‘Abolish Police’ Movement

Billionaire globalist George Soros has been caught funnelling millions of dollars into a far-left dark money hub that aggressively lobbies for police forces to be abolished, a new report reveals.

According to tax forms, the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability (CRH) received a whopping $1.5 million in 2019 from Soros’ group, The Foundation to Promote Open Society.

CRH is a far-left hub for extremist activists who organize nationwide anti-police efforts. CRH provides instructional material to its members on how to abolish and defund the police. Those investments funded the creation of CRH, whose mission goes way beyond defunding the police. In a research memo for organizers, CRH “reviews alternatives to policing in the context of police abolitionist frameworks, offering insight and sharing successful strategies for advocates in the field.”

Freebeacon.com reports: A spokesman for Open Society said the group supports CRH’s advocacy.

“Open Society made the initial investments you reference and continues to support the Community Resource Hub for Safety & Accountability to address the harm excessive policing does to communities and promote greater accountability for law enforcement’s actions,” Leonard Noisette, head of the Justice team at OSF, told the Free Beacon.

“OSF supports the exploration and development of alternatives to current policing practices, and the Hub serves as a clearinghouse of ideas and resources to help advocates determine how best to improve police practices in their communities,” Noisette continued. “We defer to communities regarding what alternatives make sense for them, including substantially shifting funding for the current approach to policing/law enforcement into services that address societal challenges while doing less harm.”

Soros made the donation to CRH through the New Venture Fund, which acts as a fiscal sponsor to CRH by providing its legal and tax-exempt status. The fund is managed by Arabella Advisors, a D.C.-based consulting firm that oversees a massive dark-money network that raked in $715 million from anonymous donors in 2019.

CRH’s overall financial information remains unknown. The group does not have to file individual tax forms to the IRS due to its fiscal sponsorship by the New Venture Fund.

“As a nonpartisan fiscal sponsor, the New Venture Fund provides support to projects with diverse opinions and policy goals,” a spokesperson for the New Venture Fund said.

Soros has funded numerous initiatives aimed at overhauling the criminal-justice system in recent years. His network devoted $70 million in cash last year to local efforts for criminal-justice reform—part of a $220 million initiative for racial equality. His nonprofits also back groups that want to eliminate the death penalty, and he has pushed millions into district-attorney races across the country.

CRH did not respond to a Free Beacon request for comment.