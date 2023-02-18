George Soros Announces Plans To Seize Control of Earth’s Atmosphere To Fight Climate Change

George Soros, who has previously stated his sincere belief that he is “a God who created everything”, has announced plans to seize control of the Earth’s atmosphere to fight “climate change.”

According to Fox News, Soros spoke to the Munich Security Conference Thursday and boasted that he had discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from warming areas to prevent ice sheets from melting. Ice sheets melting in Greenland in particular, he claimed, could doom human civilization.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

This idea could create a global calamity resulting in the deaths of millions of humans and animals. Soros does not seem concerned about this possibility in the slightest, announcing that he is in consultation with indigenous groups regarding the plan, but he is not interested in the views of the rest of humanity.

“Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change,” Soros said. “The melting of the Greenland ice sheet would increase the level of the oceans by seven meters. That poses a threat to the survival of our civilization,” he continued. “I wasn’t willing to accept that fate, so I tried to find out whether anything could be done to avoid it. “I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments.” “Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system. He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the earth,” he added. “With proper scientific safeguards and in consultation with local indigenous communities, this project could help restabilize the Arctic climate system which governs the entire global climate system.” “Unless we change the way, we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures that will make large parts of the world practically unlivable.”

GWP report: The “plan” Soros and King are advocating for is called solar geoengineering. This idea will not save civilization but does have the potential to destroy it.

The perils of solar geoengineering are profound. One study shows that this type of engineering could endanger wildlife. Implementing and failing to sustain this technology would leave species around the world unable to cope with the changing conditions, causing mass extinction.

Solar geoengineering could also lead to global starvation. According to the website DowntoEarth, releasing man-made clouds into the atmosphere above the Arctic as Soros proposes would have catastrophic consequences. This would disrupt the monsoons in Asia and increase droughts, particularly in Africa, endangering both food and water sources for two billion people.

An even more terrifying truth is that solar geoengineering is a relatively cheap technology. One country could fully fund and implement this technology on its own.

Just try to imagine China, for example, possessing this power. The communist dictatorship would not hesitate to use this technology as a weapon to accomplish their geopolitical goals if necessary and as a self-defense mechanism.

Because one country could have the potential to alter the climate and potentially kill billions of people, this might lead to World War III. A new global war with nuclear weapons exchanged would finish off the life on Earth that solar geoengineering misses.

Governments around the world including here in America must ban this dangerous technological scheme before it takes hold. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.