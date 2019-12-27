George Michael’s Sister Died Suddenly Christmas Day On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas Day, exactly three years after the death of her beloved brother George Michael in 2016.

Her family confirmed in a statement that Melanie “passed away suddenly” over Christmas.

Andrew Ridgeley took to twitter following news of the death of his Wham! bandmate’s sister, writing: “Utterly tragic news of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My thoughts are with her sister and father at this desperately sad time.”

The BBC reports: Her brother, pop icon George Michael, also died on Christmas Day 2016 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

“We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time,” the family said in a statement released through lawyer John Reid.

“There will be no further comment,” they added

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed confirmed the death in a statement, which read: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 1935hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

Melanie and George – whose mother Lesley died in 1997 – are survived by their father Kyriacos, known as Jack, and their oldest sister Yioda, 57.

Shared humour

In last month’s edition of The Big Issue, Melanie spoke about her hopes for the recently-released romantic comedy Last Christmas, which was inspired by George’s music.

“My family and I hope you all enjoy the film, and Yog’s [George’s] music old and new, woven beautifully into this fun, easy tale of love and self-love,” she said.

“As many of you know, Yog adored Christmas and he loved the idea of this film. I am sure he will be enjoying seeing Emilia [Clark]’s amazing light bulb smile, something they share, across the celestial miles!”

In 1985, Melanie gave an interview to No.1 Magazine, in which she described what her brother was like growing up.

“I don’t think you could say that he was your regular sort of boy,” she said.

“I mean, from what I remember, he was never interested in the kind of things the rest of the fellas were, like football and cars and things like that. He wasn’t an introvert and I wouldn’t say he was shy like some people have made out. He definitely knew what he wanted to do at an early age!”