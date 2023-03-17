George Lopez: ‘If You Are An Enemy of Drag, You Are An Enemy of Mine’

Drag shows are “as American as apple pie,” according to George Lopez who used an appearance on ABC’s The View to declare “anyone who is an enemy of drag is an enemy of mine.”

According to Lopez, who stars in NBC family sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” with his daughter Mayan, conservatives have turned drag into a “cultural wedge issue” when really we should all be supporting the drag community.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Lopez’s pro-drag comments sparked a backlash on Twitter with thousands of people railing against his comments.

George Lopez is not the first person to claim drag queens hold a special place in American cultural life because of all the “joy and beauty” they provide. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said drag queens are “what America is all about,” and declared it “an honor” to make a guest appearance on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“It was an honor to make an appearance on episode 5 of @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars 7 this week,” Pelosi said .

“I was inspired by the contestants because they know their power. Their freedom of expression is what America is all about,” Pelosi continued.

During her appearance, Pelosi told the contestants she was proud of them and thanked them “for the joy and beauty [they] bring to the world.”

“I say that all the time to my friends in drag.”