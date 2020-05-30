George Floyd’s Family Hire Renowned Pathologist To Perform Independent Autopsy

The family of George Floyd are hiring their own pathologist for a second autopsy after the official results claimed he did not die of strangulation or asphyxiation.

The family have enlisted prominent forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy after preliminary results of the county’s autopsy concluded that Floyd died from a combination of heart disease and ‘potential intoxicants in his system’ that were exacerbated by the restraint placed on him by police officers.

Baden, a former New York City chief medical examiner, confirmed on Friday that the Floyd family had asked him to perform the autopsy.

The Mail Online reports: Floyd’s family revealed Friday they have now hired the services of renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to conduct a second, independent autopsy.

They claim the underlying health conditions cited in the official report are ‘an illusion’.

‘The family does not trust anything coming from the Minneapolis Police Department. How can they?’ attorney Ben Crump said. ‘We already saw the truth.’

Baden is set to travel to Minneapolis on Saturday and told Fox News he will discuss his findings next week.

The county’s autopsy results were revealed Friday after former police officer Derek Michael Chauvin, who was shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck during his arrest on Monday, was charged with his murder.

it came as Minneapolis faced its fourth day of intense protests over his death and more demonstrations broke out across the country, including in Washington D.C. where the White House was forced to be locked down.

The criminal complaint filed against Chauvin, 44, cited that preliminary findings from a Tuesday autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner saw ‘no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation’.

‘Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease,’ said the complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney.

‘The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.’

The full medical examiner’s report is pending.

Attorneys for Floyd have now requested a second, independent autopsy, unhappy with the findings from the county medical examiner that they claim create an ‘illusion’ of underlying health conditions being responsible for his death.

Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt said in a press conference Friday that they have called on Dr. Michael Baden, a renowned forensic pathologist, to conduct an independent autopsy instead of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Dr. Baden conducted a separate autopsy on Eric Garner, whose death in 2014 while being placed in an unauthorized chokehold by NYPD Officer Daniel Panteleo was also captured on video.

Panteleo wasn’t criminally charged but was fired from the police force in 2019.

Dr. Baden also previously conducted an autopsy on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that suggested he may have been murdered and he testified at the OJ Simpson murder trial.

‘We’re going to take custody back of George Floyd’s body, and we’re bringing in Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy because we saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion,’ Crump said.

‘They’re going to have their own autopsy. We’re not going to rely on this DA or this city to tell us the truth. We already saw the truth.

‘He had asthma, he had a heart condition – all these things that are irrelevant when they were living, breathing, walking, talking, just fine until the police accosted them,’ Crump added.

