George Floyd’s Drug Dealer Refuses to Testify For Fear He Could Be Charged With His Murder

BIG TWIST: Moories Hall’s attorney says his testimony could expose him to a 3rd degree murder charge (drug delivery resulting in death).



Per Law Officer, “George Floyd’s drug dealer concerned he may be charged with murder if he testifies”:

“Your honor, I cannot envision any topic that Mr. Hall would be called to testify on that would be both relevant to the case that would not incriminate him,” Cousins told Judge Peter Cahill during Tuesday’s hearing, with the jury absent from the courtroom. “Mr. Hall’s testimony in these matters would specifically put him in the position of being in very close proximity to Mr. Floyd, in a vehicle where drugs were found during a search by police following Floyd’s death.”

Courtney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend at the time of his death, last week gave testimony that Hall sold drugs to Floyd. Hall’s testimony could serve as a “link in the chain” for the drugs Floyd ingested shortly before his death, leaving him open to a third-degree murder charge. The State has not offered immunity to Hall for his testimony. Experts have shared with Law Officer that there are two distinct possibilities for this. Either the State is leaving the option to prosecute Hall at a later time or they do not want his testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Informationliberation.com reports: Hall also allegedly gave Floyd the fake $20 bill which was the trigger for his arrest.

It appears as though George Floyd’s real killer is going to get away with it.