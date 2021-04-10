George Clooney Caught Emailing Legal Advice to George Floyd’s Family During Trial

Far-left Hollywood superstar George Clooney has been in close contact with Benjamin Crump, George Floyd’s family lawyer, during the murder trial of police officer Derek Chauvin.

According to Crump, Clooney has been offering legal advice and suggested that Chauvin should volunteer to “get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck.”

Breitbart.com reports: Crump, who has been known to take up controversial high-profile cases, appeared on The View this week and revealed his contact with the Midnight Sky director, producer, and star, George Clooney, who Crump said seeks to drive social change and is “very engaged in these social justice matters.”

Clooney, Crump said, emailed him specifically on how he should respond to the argument presented by Chauvin’s defense lawyers, who pointed to the possibility of a drug overdose leading to Floyd’s death rather than Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

“He emails me from time to time. He talks about — he has children and he wants them to live in a better world. He said they keep talking about the assassination of character of George Floyd, there’s trace amounts of drugs and oh that’s the cause of death not what Derek Chauvin did,” Crump said before relaying what Clooney reportedly told him to say.

“He says, ‘Attorney Crump, you should tell them if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case, to get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive,’” Crump said.

“And I believe in my heart, Joy Behar, that he will be held criminally liable and it will hopefully set a new precedent in America,” Crump added.

Clooney has continued to remain involved in pushing left-wing causes over the years, gushing over Biden last December — describing him as a “very smart, wise man”– and urging Americans to “put a fucking mask on.”

Following the January Capitol protest and riots, Clooney concluded the event sealed former President Trump and his family fate, relegating them “into the dustbin of history.”

“That name will now forever be associated with insurrection,” he added.