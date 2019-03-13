George Bush Sr “Groomed & Played With” Little Boys Says His Deputy Assistant Secretary

Dr. Steve Pieczenik, a former Department of State official, has implicated George Bush Sr as a sexual abuser of young boys.

Pieczenik held many roles within US politics, including serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Regan, and George H.W. Bush. He also worked for numerous agencies, including the CIA.

Collective Evolution reports: In one of Steve’s latest videos, he implicates one of his former employers, George H.W. Bush, who he served in the capacity of Deputy Assistant Secretary.

When talking about the subject, he states,

“It has been rampant in our government, if you remember Bush Sr. had a whole group of young Hispanic men who he groomed and played with. At the same time, Hillary and Bill Clinton along with their friend Mr. Epstein went down to the Bahamas and they were molesting and utilizing young girls and boys to have sexual pleasures, but nothing was done about the fact that Jeffrey Epstein had been guilty and convicted of that crime.”

The latest news regarding Epstein is that federal judge Kenneth A. Marra declared that a 2008 plea deal made by federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta in the sexual assault case of Jeffery Epstein was against the law.

Epstein is close with not only the Clinton’s, but the royal family as well as other people in high places of power. As far back as 2007, he was accused of assembling a large, cult-like network of underage girls — with the help of young female recruiters — to coerce into having sexual acts behind the walls of his opulent waterfront mansion in Florida as often as three times a day, according to Palm Beach police.

In the video below, Pieczenik goes into how this issue is rampant in Florida after the recent news that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution with a Florida spa tied to an international human trafficking ring.