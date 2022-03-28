General Flynn: Putin Is Destroying the ‘New World Order’

General Michael Flynn has declared that Putin is on the path to destroying the ‘New World Order’ by thwarting their plans for a globalist, cashless, and microchipped society.

‘’Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine,’’ the former national security advisor stated.

‘’Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine. And you know, I’m probably the last person that’s going to be a Putin apologist. I won’t be, but what I do understand are the dynamics that are playing out in Ukraine right now.’’ Flynn added.

