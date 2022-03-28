General Flynn: Putin Is Destroying the ‘New World Order’

General Michael Flynn has declared that Putin is on the path to destroying the ‘New World Order’ by thwarting their plans for a globalist, cashless, and microchipped society.
‘’Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine,’’ the former national security advisor stated.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
‘’Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine. And you know, I’m probably the last person that’s going to be a Putin apologist. I won’t be, but what I do understand are the dynamics that are playing out in Ukraine right now.’’ Flynn added.
WATCH:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- BlackRock Head Admits: “Our New World Order Has Failed” - March 28, 2022
- Sickening Videos Show Ukrainians Shooting & Torturing Russians – Media Blackout - March 28, 2022
- BOMBSHELL: CIA Officer Confesses to Rigging Election for Biden - March 28, 2022