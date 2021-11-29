General Flynn: ‘Deep State Plan To Trigger Civil War in America’

General Flynn has warned that the Deep State are hellbent on creating a bloody civil war in America in order to usher in the ‘New World Order.’

The revelation was made during a discussion between General Flynn, his brother Joe Flynn, and Patrick Byrne over the globalist elite’s plot to destroy America.

Infowars.com reports: Throughout the discussion, everyone expressed concern over what calamity the Deep State would use to foster a smooth transition to tyranny before the masses can galvanize into action – because as filmmaker Joe Flynn puts it, the globalists have “overplayed their hand.”

“I think the American people are truly waking up – I think the left has very much overplayed their hand,” said Joe Flynn. “But, will they continue to try to stuff things down our throat and do things to try to crush us? They may.”

“If we get through this winter, they’re going to know their goose is cooked. But what they do when their goose is cooked is what I fear.”

Likewise, General Flynn shared a similar sentiment, saying the elite will usher in a controlled financial depression – or even an outright crash.

“They’re going to continue to focus on: how do they maintain control or how do they get better control,” said General Flynn. “I believe that we’re going to see a couple of things… I call it a controlled depression – some type of financial manipulation or collapse.”

Businessman Patrick Byrne agreed, adding that globalists are intentionally running the system into the ground so they can emerge from the rubble to control what’s left.

“There’s going to be a financial crash,” said Byrne. “The question is, do we emerge from the rubble as the USSA (the United Socialist States of America), or do we emerge as a USA stripped of the stuff that’s been going on since FDR did what got us here.”

Additionally, the crew breaks down the progress made in exposing election fraud, how an actual investigation into Jan 6 would expose the Deep State, and how vital it is for Americans to get involved by honoring their civic duty to preserve the America the founders created.