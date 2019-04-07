Gender Studies Professor: Time Is Racist!

Brittney Cooper, a liberal professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University, says that time is racist.

No, this is NOT satire!

During an interview with NPR affiliate WSIU-FM, Cooper claimed that black people have a reputation for being late, therefore time itself is “owned” by white people.

Typically, we talk about race in terms of black and white issues. In the African-American communities from which I come, we have a long-standing multigenerational joke about what we call CP time or colored people time. Now, we no longer refer to African-Americans as colored. But this long-standing joke about our perpetual lateness to church, to cookouts, to family events and even to our own funerals remains. I personally am a stickler for time. It’s almost as if my mother, when I was growing up, said, we will not be those black people. So we typically arrive to events 30 minutes early. But today I want to talk to you more about the political nature of time; for if time had a race, it would be white. White people own time.

Remember, these people are teaching your kids and our future leaders!