Gen. Michael Flynn’s New Lawyers Request 40 Documents They Say Will Vindicate Him

Gen. Michael Flynn’s new lawyers have requested 40 documents related to Flynn’s case that they claim will vindicate their client at long last.

For the last two years, conservatives who closely watched the media’s reporting on President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia have wondered why his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, simply accepted his fate as the first casualty of what turned out to be a hoax narrative.

DailyWire reports: As Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report showed, neither Trump nor his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election. The years-long investigation sent several Trump associates to jail for crimes unrelated to the campaign or the president.

One of those caught up in the probe was Flynn, who eventually pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

A couple months ago, Flynn abruptly fired his legal team and hired new attorneys, including Sidney Powell. Powell is now requesting 40 documents related to Flynn’s case that she says will vindicate her client.

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reported Wednesday that Powell “pressed Judge Emmet Sullivan in a court appearance Tuesday to dismiss charges against Flynn for what she called ‘egregious’ prosecutorial misconduct.”

Among the documents Powell has demanded is a January 30, 2017 memo clearing Flynn of being “an agent of Russia” and all of former FBI Director James Comey’s summaries of interviews with or about Flynn. Powell also sought information on Joseph Mifsud’s contact and reporting on Flynn in 2015.

Mifsud had previously contacted Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and told the aide he had “dirt on Hillary Clinton. Mifsud’s interaction with Papadopoulos is claimed to be one of the reasons the probe into the Trump campaign was opened.

While Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, Mifsud was not, even though Mueller’s report mentioned the Maltese professor had lied to the FBI three times. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was also found to have lied to FBI agents, yet he wasn’t charged either.

The Daily Signal reported Saturday that McCabe’s behavior was “even worse” than Flynn’s because McCabe “was under oath when he was questioned by the IG and, moreover, he held the second-highest post in the most powerful law enforcement agency in the federal government.” Flynn, on the other hand, was not under oath when he was interviewed, though he could still be charged for lying.

Flynn’s lies, as reported by the Associated Press, related to his claims that he did not discuss sanctions while speaking to Russian Ambassador Kislyak on the same day the Obama administration announced sanctions against Russia. Flynn’s phone call with Kislyak was illegally leaked to The Washington Post’s David Ignatius — a felony — yet no one has ever been prosecuted. It is unclear whether the felony was ever even investigated.

Flynn’s attorney, Powell, is also requesting “cellphone and home phone records of former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and Ignatius, as well as records of any interactions between Ignatius and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and officials at several other federal agencies,” the Caller reported.

The aggressive approach by Powell is a welcome sign to conservatives who have felt Flynn was treated unfairly by the justice system.