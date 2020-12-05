Gen. Flynn: Election Fraud Whistleblower in ICU, Other Witnesses Lives Being Threatened

Flynn, who is a client of attorney Sidney Powell, spoke to Fox News’ Lou Dobbs to discuss his recent pardon by President Trump and about the ongoing election scandal unfolding.

“…But we have, I’m aware of people who are witnesses, one of whom is in ICU, another woman who’s had her house broken into twice, another woman who’s had her tires slashed, uh, multiple threats to people’s lives, certainly to their job losses. I mean that, I mean, one of them, that women, woman up in Michigan talked about that yesterday, she had to move, change her phone number, she’s got two children, I mean geez. So, we cannot have that.

“And, I have, I have at least one example, and, and it’s actually more than that but I’ll just–you know, one example of someone going to the FBI reporting what is clearly a crime and then never hearing back from them. So, I, you know, I, I don’t want to leave it at that with you right now, but, but I’m telling you we cannot have that in this country in this crisis that we are going through right now.”