Gavin Newsom Accuses Fox News Host Jesse Watters Of Aiding & Abetting Paul Pelosi Attack

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused Fox News of “sowing the seeds, creating a culture and a climate” that led to the attack on Paul Pelosi.

During Mondays “CBS Evening News” Newsom even claimed that Fox News host Jesse Watters had aided and abetted the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband because he had been “mocking” Paul Pelosi for months.

Breitbart reports: Newsom said, “I have seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like her consistently.”

He continued, “I mean, I watched this one guy, it was Jesse Watters or something on Fox News, what he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting this. Of course, it is. It’s sowing the seeds that create a culture and a climate like this.”

Newsom added, “They’re sowing the seeds. They’re creating a culture and climate like this. I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.”

Following Newsom’s accusation Jesse Watters ‘sets the record straight‘: