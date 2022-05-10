Gates & Soros Team Up To Prevent Musk Buying Twitter: ‘Free Speech Threatens the New World Order’

Fact checked
May 10, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Soros and Gates vow to stop Musk from buying Twitter
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Far-left billionaire’s Bill Gates and George Soros have teamed up to stop Elon Musk from acquiring Twitter and have warned that ‘free speech threatens the New World Order.’

Musk’s recent announcement that he would eradicate censorship from the platform doesn’t sit well with the global elites. Major brands have insisted that their advertising budgets on Twitter will only continue if Musk strictly enforces “hate speech” and “fake news” guidelines which favor the far-left.

According to reports, Bill Gates, George Soros, Bill Clinton, Obama officials and the EU government were behind the NGOs and their letter threatening an advertising boycott on Twitter.

Latest Videos

A judge has agreed to dramatically reduce Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence after she vowed to name and shame elite pedophiles who were part of Epstein’s VIP child sex ring. Last year, Maxwell agreed to name and shame VIP elites who abused children in order to try and secure a lesser sentence in her elite pedophile ring trial. Ghislaine promised to “start naming names” of extremely high-profile pedophiles in the event she was found guilty. Following the guilty verdict, a judge this week agreed to knock at least 10 years off Ghislaine’s sentence and move her out of solitary confinement. The revelation that Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to start naming those who took part in Epstein’s pedophile ring has prompted prompting fears the world’s powerful elite that their crimes could soon be exposed.
Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhMMWh2NkZRYXFj

Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles

11 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendent of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, according to a BBC News broadcast and Burke’s Peerage, the genealogical guide to royal ancestry. According to Harold Brooks-Baker of Burke’s Peerage, the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who ruled an Arab caliphate in Spain after the death of Muhammad. At its peak, the caliphate ruled over territory from the Caucasus (Eurasia) to the Iberia Peninsula (Muslim Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar). It was the fifth largest empire in history, governing 62 million people (29% of the world’s population at the time). Muhammad’s blood passed directly through this lineage to the European kings of Portugal and Castille, and through them to Queen Elizabeth, via England’s 15th century King Edward IV. After carefully tracing Queen Elizabeth’s ancestry, it was determined that the British monarch is the 43rd great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here’s the press release by United Press International: "Mixed in with Queen Elizabeth’s blue blood is the blood of the Moslem prophet Mohammed, according to Burke’s Peerage, the geneological guide to royalty. Brooks-Baker said the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who once ruled Spain." BBC Arabic has begun promoting the idea that Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Numerous television segments broadcast on the BBC in the Muslim world have been devoted to the idea.
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRzTExlTnd3cVo4

Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study

May 7, 2022 4:18 pm

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned said the following: "the MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Biden also bizarrely warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may soon be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through. Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any extremist organizations that have existed in our nation’s history? Of course not.
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnI5czBXNEhMUW1Z

President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

May 6, 2022 8:50 pm

Every single school in Oregon – including elementary schools – will soon be forced to provide tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms with “instructions on how to use” them. The woke new rules were issued as part of the state’s Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, which mandates that menstrual products be made available in “every student bathroom.” Portland Public Schools is excited to begin its planned implementation of the every bathroom requirement. In a recent statement, the district announced that it had made feminine products available in “female and all-gender restrooms” and added that the products would be provided in “all remaining restrooms, including boys’ bathrooms,” by the start of the next school year.
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLndJX1dmY044RTFv

Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms

May 5, 2022 11:02 pm

Student midwives in the UK are now being taught how to deliver babies from 'birthing persons' with a penis - i.e. biological men. And no, this is NOT satire.  A 'skills workbook' produced by a University in Scotland has sparked backlash after it began instructing midwives on how to assist biological males in giving birth. Midwives across the UK have also been told by a government-sponsored report from the LGBT Foundation that they should refrain from using gendered language, including phrases such as "breastfeeding". The report suggested using more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding" instead.  Welcome to Clown World.
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklUbnJLLWwyeGo4

Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’

May 4, 2022 11:14 am

A woke anti-Trump NBC news anchor was busted in a pedophile sting last week by a group of Predator Hunters who captured the incident on camera. Local NBC affiliate anchor Zach Wheeler had agreed to meet up with what he thought was a teenage boy. The teen turned out to be a decoy used by the child protection group to lure child abusers who agree to meet in public. The predator hunters announced this week that they handed information regarding the encounter over to the state police.
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkN6dXBsM3pUNGlR

Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting

May 3, 2022 10:19 pm

Processing meat on your own property in the U.S. can now lead to jail time, as has been proven by an Amish man from Pennsylvania who has been threatened with a prison sentence and issued a $250,000 fine for doing just that. Amos Miller says he is being persecuted by the Biden administration for practicing his religious freedom to raise and prepare food the way he believes God intended. Miller practices rotational grazing on his independently owned, holistically managed, century old farm in Bird-In-Hand Pennsylvania. His heritage-breed cows are raised on organic pastures. A couple of weeks ago, a federal judge threatened Miller with jail time for selling his own produce, and sent armed U.S. marshals to his home. Last summer, the judge also ordered Miller to pay $250,000 for committing the same crime. Who owns the meat you buy? The US government, apparently.
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklqQmJlZVpiWHJR

Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property

April 30, 2022 5:34 pm

Emmanuel Macron, the former Rothschild banker might have been declared the winner of the French election, but millions of Marine Le Pen voters lost their ballots, and their rights, last Sunday. In France, if a ballot is damaged, it cannot be cast. So the elite, who are desperate to install Macron in office for another five years, arranged for the destruction of millions of Le Pen ballots. Marine Le Pen has consistently called out Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” Pre-election polls had Macron and Le Pen running neck and neck, as recently as April 10. The spoiled ballots shown in this video, all Le Pen’s, all have disqualifying tears in the same place. This isn’t some grand conspiracy, it’s grand theft. And they’ve got away with it yet again.
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm9meGNnbVNxYU9v

Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election

April 29, 2022 8:50 am

Democrats are introducing a bill that will impose monthly fines on the unjabbed and a requirement to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes. Rhode Islanders who refuse to submit to Big Pharma and accept the Covid-19 shot will face $50 monthly fines under the proposed legislation. They will also have to pay double the taxes of a jabbed person in the same financial situation, under the “dystopian” state Senate bill. Senator Samuel W. Bell, a woke Democrat, is the radical leftist responsible for the legislation, which has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. It has also prompted Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican, to organize a grassroots campaign opposing the authoritarian measure. De la Cruz, the Senate minority whip who dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race last week, wrote an email to supporters, saying people across the state have been asking her about Bell’s bill. “I have not, nor will I ever support, legislation that coerces Rhode Islanders into making medical decisions or face steep financial damages,” she wrote.
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjg1SlpFclM5cjVR

Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans

April 27, 2022 10:55 pm

Load More... Subscribe

A group of 26 far-left anti-First Amendment organizations and NGOs signed a letter to warn large companies against Musk. They wrote: “Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached.”

Freewestmedia.com reports: Vaccination pope and Windows founder Bill Gates also considered it appropriate to warn corporations against his billionaire colleague Musk. Restoring freedom of expression is apparently not something that Gates would like to see at all.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gates warned that Musk could “increase the spread of misinformation” in the future if he failed to adequately control comments on the social media platform. “He could actually make it worse,” Gates said. One should “never underestimate Elon”.

Then he became more precise: “What is his goal? When he speaks of ‘openness’, what does he think of something that says vaccines kill people or Bill Gates persecutes people? Is that one of the things he thinks should be spread? So it’s not entirely clear what he’s going to do.”

Gates specifically criticized governments and companies that had so far failed to completely “suppress” all those “false” comments in connection with the Covid-19 “pandemic” on social media. “If you don’t have trusted leaders to speak out on vaccines, it’s pretty hard for platforms to work against,” he said. “So I think we have a leadership issue and a platform issue.”

Why is Gates so worried?

The globalist recently unveiled GERM, a medical agency for “disease experts” who will work with the World Health Organization to “prevent pandemics”.

GERM, the Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization team will be focused on governments and pharmaceutical companies working together to “fuse factories all over the world to get unprecedented scale of diagnostics and vaccines very quickly,” Gates explained, ignoring the terrible economic fall-out and ineffectiveness of Covid jabs that have failed to stop transmission or prevent illness. Instead the shots are now associated with some serious side-effects.

“And we’ll have policy experts making sure that every country has the right approach,” Gates said. “This team would keep their skills fresh, helping get rid of polio, get rid of malaria, get rid of measles and other infectious diseases,” he added. Sadly, the polio outbreak in India is in fact blamed on Gates’ polio vaccines.

European MP blasts Gates-controlled WHO

Christine Anderson has meanwhile warned that the World Health Organization (WHO), now largely funded by Gates, was attempting to “seize governmental power” by means of a so-called pandemic treaty. “A democratically non-legitimized body, into which the richest of the super-rich buy their way through donations, is to decide in the future whether a pandemic situation exists, in order to then directly take over governmental power.” According to Anderson, this treaty was a new clandestine attack by the “false elites on our freedom and self-determination”.

An intergovernmental task force is currently working on modalities for the revision of the treaties between the WHO and the member states, but in fact, the central treaty assures that the WHO is being given de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.

Perhaps Gates would not like to see an open discussion on this power grab on social media. In response, Musk tweeted: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” suggesting that elite groups associated with the Democratic party were operating in the dark, and do not welcome scrutiny.

Biden responds with the creation of the DGB

When Musk reached an agreement with Twitter last week to buy the company, as well as set himself the goal of restoring freedom of expression on the platform, he evidently sparked real fears among the politically correct that Twitter would stop censoring what the mainstream calls “misinformation.” President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans to create a Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) just two days after Twitter directors accepted Musk’s offer.

Musk himself, meanwhile, maintains that “free speech is the foundation of a functioning democracy.” The Wall Street Journal interview came a day after Gates told NBC News that maybe there should be laws “that strike a better balance between free speech and conspiracy theories that confuse people”.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)