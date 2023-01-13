Gates Invited Reddit Users To ‘Ask Me Anything’, Refused To Explain Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates attempted to clean up his image with ordinary people when he invited Reddit users to “ask me anything” on Wednesday — only to dodge questions about his friendship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates fielded questions during a Reddit “AMA” in which he spoke about his status as America’s largest owner of farmland following his recent land grab, the television shows he most enjoyed in 2022, and his favorite rock band, U2.

But he wouldn’t touch the hot-button question of his personal relationship with Epstein, the deceased pedophile who had many close friendships with billionaires, heads of state, and royalty.

“Why did you continue associating with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of being a pedo?” a Redditor who goes by the handle “alwayshazthelinks” wrote to Gates.

“And against your then-wife’s advice and wishes?”

The NYPost reports: the reference was to Epstein’s prior conviction in 2008 when he admitted in a Florida court to procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

The questioner then posted a link to an article with the headline: “Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Melinda Says His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Hurt Marriage.”

The Reddit user then posed a follow-up question: “Why did you funnel donations through Epstein as opposed to publicly donating via your well-known ‘philanthropic’ foundation?

Last March, Melinda French Gates told Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” that it was “not one thing but many things” that led to the end of her 27-year marriage to Gates. The divorce was finalized in August 2021.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no,” Melinda French Gates said.

“I made that clear to him.”

She told King that she met Epstein “exactly one time” because she “wanted to see who this man was.”

“I regretted it the second I walked in the door,” Melinda French Gates told “CBS This Morning.”

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”

Bill Gates provided a statement to CBS which read: “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.”

Bill Gates, 67, has admitted to having “several dinners” with Epstein in the early 2010s.

In September 2021, Gates squirmed and played with his ring finger when “PBS Newshour” host Judy Woodruff grilled him about his dealings with Epstein.

Woodruff asked Gates about having “had a number of meetings” with Epstein after the latter had already been “found guilty of soliciting prostitution from minors.”

“You know, I had dinners with him,” Gates replied, fiddling nervously with his hands and pulling on the ring finger on his left hand.

“I regret doing that,” Gates said.