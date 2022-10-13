Gates Foundation Pledges $200 Million To Roll Out Global Digital IDs

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has fallen into lockstep with the World Economic Forum and announced a $200 million endowment for global digital IDs and “civil registry databases.”
Funding for the global ID initiative, which threatens to track, trace and surveil subjects from the cradle to the grave, was delivered by the Gates Foundation as part of a wider $1.27 billion initiative to fund the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Following the UN’s General Assembly week in late September, the Gates Foundation in a press release confirmed that $200 million would be going towards expanding “Digital Public Infrastructure.”
Latest Videos
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
“This funding will help expand infrastructure that low-and middle-income countries can use to become more resilient to crises such as food shortages, public health threats, and climate change, as well as to aid in pandemic and economic recovery. This infrastructure encompasses tools such as interoperable payment systems, digital ID, data-sharing systems, and civil registry databases.”
The Gates Foundation move to fund the UN Sustainability Development Goals is particularly ironic as Bill Gates was recently exposed admitting to his inner circle that “clean energy” and sustainable development is a globalist scam. Watch:
After the announcement, Michael Rectenwald, author of “Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom,” warned that the global digital ID surveillance architecture is a nefarious tool that threatens civil liberties worldwide.
“Of all the other means of identifying and tracking subjects, digital identity poses perhaps the gravest technological threat to individual liberty yet conceived,” he told The Defender. “It has the potential to trace, track and surveil subjects and to compile a complete record of all activity, from cradle to grave.”
“Digital identity will serve as a means of coercion and enforced compliance with the outrageous demands of a vaccine regime that will have no end,” he added.
“It is no wonder that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding this invasive, rights-abrogating technology, given Gates’ investments, both financially and ideologically, in coercive neo-Malthusian and arguably eugenics-friendly methods.”
The Gates Foundation is working hand-in-glove with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to promote digital IDs that they boast will be used in “virtually every aspect of your life.”
Klaus Schwab’s WEF issued a memo in February analyzing how to introduce digital ID technology to the world that will eventually be “embedded in the skin” to “be used for authentication in virtually every aspect of your life.”
The Tony Blair Foundation also urged the British government implement a digital ID system earlier this year, claiming it could help solve the illegal immigrant crisis in the country. However, critics have pointed out that anything Tony Blair says should not be taken at face value.
Governments are also getting behind the digital ID/Chinese-style social credit system initiative.
French President Emmanuel Macron, a WEF Young Global Leader, announced in April that the French government is working on imposing a digital ID system that will use citizens’ smartphones to scan their biometric identity cards to grant access to both public and private sector services.
Likewise, the Canadian government, led by WEF Young Global Leader Justin Trudeau, recently announced plans to impose a national digital ID system.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for government services to be accessible and flexible in the digital age,” the “Digital Ambition” document explains. “The next step in making services more convenient to access is a federal Digital Identity Program, integrated with pre-existing provincial platforms. Digital identity is the electronic equivalent of a recognized proof-of-identity document (for example, a driver’s license or passport) and confirms that ‘you are who you say you are’ in a digital context.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Gates Foundation Pledges $200 Million To Roll Out Global Digital IDs - October 13, 2022
- Biden Caught In a Bare Faced Lie, Says His Son Beau ‘Lost His Life in Iraq’ - October 13, 2022
- Pfizer Exec Admits Covid Jab Wasn’t Tested on Preventing Transmission – Media Silence - October 13, 2022