Garbage has already strated piling up in NYC after the Mayor’s office placed around 20 percent of the sanitation workers on leave for not complying with his vaccine mandate.
New York City is now literally a trash heap…
Summit News reports: It is estimated that almost 1500 workers are now on administrative leave, which has meant that areas of the city are starting to fill up with stinking garbage.
Gothamist quoted a Staten Island resident who said “Most of my neighbors work for the city, and they’re supporting the sanitation workers. But if this continues, the situation is going to be unbearable.”
Another sanitation worker who requested a medical exemption urged “It’s going to get bad in the streets,” adding “The garbage is going to pile up. We already have enough manpower problems.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Bill Gates Wants World Leaders To Prepare For Bioterrorist Attacks By spending Billions On ‘Germ Games’ - November 5, 2021
- Garbage Piles Up In NYC As Sanitation Workers Placed On Leave For Not Complying With Vaccine Mandates - November 5, 2021
- UK Approves First Pill To Treat Covid-19 - November 5, 2021