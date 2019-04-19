GAME OVER: Bill Barr Confirms ZERO Evidence Trump Colluded with Russia

Attorney General Bill Barr fully exonerated President Trump on Thursday, confirming to reporters that nobody within the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 election.

AG Barr told reporters that Mueller’s report confirms that the Trump campaign did not work with Russia in efforts to tamper with the 2016 election.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Special Counsel report completely exonerated President Trump on the junk charges brought against him by a corrupt Democratic operatives inside the DOJ and FBI.

This was a devastating blow to Democrats, liberal media hacks and Deep State operatives.