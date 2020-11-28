GAME CHANGER: Pennsylvania Judge Rules For Trump – PA Election ‘Case Likelihood to Succeed’

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled Friday night that the preliminary election certification injunction was “properly issued” and should be upheld.

This is a GAME CHANGER!

McCullough also added to her ruling: “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

Here is a copy of Friday’s bombshell ruling.