Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled Friday night that the preliminary election certification injunction was “properly issued” and should be upheld.
This is a GAME CHANGER!
McCullough also added to her ruling: “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”
Here is a copy of Friday’s bombshell ruling.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- GAME CHANGER: Pennsylvania Judge Rules For Trump – PA Election ‘Case Likelihood to Succeed’ - November 28, 2020
- Deep State Brennan Mourns ‘Criminal, Reckless’ Killing of Iran Nuclear Scientist - November 28, 2020
- Liberals Heads Explode After CNN Video Surfaces Showing Path for Trump 2020 Win - November 28, 2020