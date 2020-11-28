GAME CHANGER: Pennsylvania Judge Rules For Trump – PA Election ‘Case Likelihood to Succeed’

November 28, 2020
Pennsylvania judge rules election was unconstitutional
Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled Friday night that the preliminary election certification injunction was “properly issued” and should be upheld.

This is a GAME CHANGER!

McCullough also added to her ruling: “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

Here is a copy of Friday’s bombshell ruling.

