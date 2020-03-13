Gallup Poll: Mitt Romney Far More Popular With Democrats Than Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney, who was recently revealed to be on George Soros’ payroll, is far more popular among Democrat voters than with Republicans, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The Utah senator has a 56 percent favorability rating among Democrats, compared to just 23 percent among Republicans.

Such numbers are far from surprising, considering Romney’s lack of conservative principals, history of duplicity, and his lack of support for President Trump.

Romney refused to endorse Trump for president in 2016, and he voted last month to remove the president from office during the Senate impeachment trial.

Romney’s overall favorability among U.S. adults regardless of party affiliation remained steady at 39%, according to the poll.

isturbingly, back in 2012, George Soros said he saw little difference between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama, and it has now been revealed that Romney is on George Soros’ payroll.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Romney has accepted at least $17,500 from Soros Fund Management, a left-wing influence operation funded by notorious globalist billionaire George Soros. [RELATED: Mitt Romney Caught Accepting Big Money Donations From George Soros]

And that’s just the donations that were declared publicly. Who knows how much money was funneled to him by the man who broke the Bank of England, was declared a “financial terrorist” in Malaysia and found guilty of insider trading in Europe.

George Soros, who considers himself a God, has no respect for the law and does not play by the rules. By siding with Soros and accepting his dark money, Romney has lost the right to be trusted.

