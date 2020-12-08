‘Galactic Federation’: US Gov’t Working With Aliens on Mars, Says Israel’s Space Chief

Aliens have been in contact with the US government for years and have agreed to keep secret their experiments on Earth – as well as their secret base on Mars – until humans are “ready” to accept them, the former head of Israel’s space program claims.

“The aliens have asked not to announce that they are here [because] humanity is not ready yet,” Haim Eshed told Israeli paper Yedioth Aharonoth.

“Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first,’” Eshed continued.

“They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Until the day mankind is ready, extraterrestrials have signed an agreement with the U.S. government to keep their existence top-secret, Eshed claims.

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are.”

“There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers.”

Nypost.com reports: One of the hubs of the cooperation is a base on Mars — where, by the way, Eshed claims American astronauts have already set foot.

“There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts,” Eshed reportedly said.

Eshed acknowledged that it all sounds like science fiction, but claimed that some of his peers are coming around.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said, ‘The man has lost his mind,’” he reportedly said. “Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

Former President Barack Obama recently refused in an interview with “Late Show” funnyman Stephen Colbert to confirm or deny the existence of extraterrestrial life based on top-secret US records — a move Colbert jokingly took as tacit confirmation.