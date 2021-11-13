Gaige Grosskreutz, the prosecution’s star witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, had charged dropped by the prosecutor in the days before being a witness in the case.

Grosskreutz injured his arm after Kyle Rittenhouse shot at him after he threatened to murder Kyle. For unexplained reasons, Grosskreutz has not been charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to kill Kyle Rittenhouse, even though at the time of the attempted murder, Grosskreutz was a felon.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: But what we have found is that in his long list of violations, Grosskreutz was arrested with his second OWI (operating while intoxicated) and a case was filed on January 21, 2021. This was only a couple of months after he attempted to kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

The unusual coincidence is that this case was dismissed only a couple of days before Grosskreutz gave his testimony in the Rittenhouse case on October 28, 2021. See case data below:

Along with the above charge, another charge for refusing to take a blood-alcohol test was also dismissed on October 28, 2021. Again, this was only a couple of days before Grosskreutz testified in the Rittenhouse case.

Here is some more on these dismissals.

Was the state tampering with a witness or was this all above board?