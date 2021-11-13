Gaige Grosskreutz, the Antifa Felon Who Aimed His Gun at Rittenhouse, Had Two Charges Dismissed by Prosecutors Days Before Trial

Gaige Grosskreutz, the prosecution’s star witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, had charged dropped by the prosecutor in the days before being a witness in the case.

Grosskreutz injured his arm after Kyle Rittenhouse shot at him after he threatened to murder Kyle. For unexplained reasons, Grosskreutz has not been charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to kill Kyle Rittenhouse, even though at the time of the attempted murder, Grosskreutz was a felon.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: But what we have found is that in his long list of violations, Grosskreutz was arrested with his second OWI (operating while intoxicated) and a case was filed on January 21, 2021.  This was only a couple of months after he attempted to kill Kyle Rittenhouse.

The unusual coincidence is that this case was dismissed only a couple of days before Grosskreutz gave his testimony in the Rittenhouse case on October 28, 2021.  See case data below:

Along with the above charge, another charge for refusing to take a blood-alcohol test was also dismissed on October 28, 2021.  Again, this was only a couple of days before Grosskreutz testified in the Rittenhouse case.

Here is some more on these dismissals.

Was the state tampering with a witness or was this all above board?

