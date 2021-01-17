Gaetz: Beijing Biden Wants to ‘Use National Security Against MAGA’

During an appearance on “Hannity” on Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz warned that Joe Biden is positioning himself to use national security tool against political opponents.

Gaetz told Hannity that he and several of his House colleagues were being targeted for the positions they held on election integrity.

“[W]e should take note of the language that the left is using — chemical warfare, insurrection, domestic terrorism,” Gaetz said.

“That’s not by accident, Sean. There are exquisite authorities in our national laws that allow our government to do things to terrorists that we would never allow against our own people. But in the incoming Biden administration, they want to use national security authorities against MAGA. They’re targeting Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Madison Cawthorn and myself because we had the nerve to actually stand up and point out the need for election integrity.”

“And we also pointed out their hypocrisy, because for all of the criticism that they have leveled against Donald Trump unfairly, they were the cheerleaders, fundraisers and apologists for the people who burned our cities, attacked our police and were on offense against the very notion of America for months this summer,” Gaetz added.

“They don’t want to account for that. Joe Biden doesn’t want to answer for it. Certainly, Kamala Harris doesn’t. And so, they are going to go after the president and his allies and they’re going to use national security authorities that you should never use against our fellow Americans.”

