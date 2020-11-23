Fury Erupts as George Floyd Exhibit Opens at Holocaust Museum

The Holocaust Museum in Florida has come under fire after announcing the opening of an exhibition concerning George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody sparked widespread rioting earlier this year.

Orlando 6 reports that “A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, we felt it was important to bring the meaning of the aftermath to our museum,” a statement on the museum’s website states.

“Come face-to-face with stunning images and powerful words captured in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, at the scene, by renowned photographer and storyteller John Noltner,” it continues.

Summit.news reports: Assistant Executive Director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida, Lisa Bachman, said in a statement: “You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it.”

“The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking,” Bachman added.

Observers wondered what on earth Floyd’s case has to do with the genocide of six million Jews at the hands of Nazis.

George Floyd is added to a Holocaust museum? That trivializes and distorts the Holocaust and its six million Jewish victims. And it grotesquely implies that American police are Nazis. pic.twitter.com/zNsG0bqyEe — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 22, 2020

A Holocaust museum added a George Floyd exhibit because we live in a world of idiots where words no longer have meaning. pic.twitter.com/HaRrtdzhoo — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 22, 2020

Unbelievable: the Holocaust Museum in Maitland, Florida has added a George Floyd section



To align Floyd’s tragic death with the massacre of 6million Jews is hugely insensitive



But it’s also political: it positions police as Nazis. Awful decision



pic.twitter.com/NSZN0IGiUd — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) November 22, 2020

In other news. George Floyd has been added to a holocaust museum. So the death of a violent, junkie career criminal is now the same as the death of at least 6 million in the world's worst atrocity. — Dr. Grumpus McGrumpface PhD (@TheWearyGrump) November 22, 2020

Does someone wish to explain what the death of George Floyd has to do with over 6 million jews who were horrifically murdered on the Holocaust? This is an absolute disgusting evil attack and atrocity against the Jewish community ..absolutely sick !!! https://t.co/MVVP2co3zN — Jasmine the intelligent beauty (@Jasmine21021) November 22, 2020

Can someone explain why a Holocaust museum has an exhibit for anything other than the Holocaust? An atrocity like that doesn’t need distractions or additional exhibits with other subject matter. And to liken the death of George Floyd to the Holocaust is mind numbingly stupid — President Elect Tony Fraudci (@tonyfraudci) November 22, 2020

This is disgusting…



Equating what happened to George Floyd with the Holocaust is Holocaust minimization which is akin to Holocaust denial. https://t.co/VFnhQPVY6x — Matthew Wichman (@wichman_matthew) November 22, 2020

This is angering and offensive. George Floyd's death and The Holocaust have NOTHING in common. @HolocaustMuseum @AuschwitzMuseum https://t.co/7KAkOBM0BS — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) November 22, 2020

What a stupid idea. A criminal on dope is treated the same as Jews in Nazi Germany???? https://t.co/ilqS5lz977 — Patsy O (@PatsyO1963) November 22, 2020