Fury Erupts as George Floyd Exhibit Opens at Holocaust Museum

The Holocaust Museum in Florida has come under fire after announcing the opening of an exhibition concerning George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody sparked widespread rioting earlier this year.
Orlando 6 reports that “A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”
“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, we felt it was important to bring the meaning of the aftermath to our museum,” a statement on the museum’s website states.
“Come face-to-face with stunning images and powerful words captured in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, at the scene, by renowned photographer and storyteller John Noltner,” it continues.
Summit.news reports: Assistant Executive Director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida, Lisa Bachman, said in a statement: “You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it.”
“The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking,” Bachman added.
Observers wondered what on earth Floyd’s case has to do with the genocide of six million Jews at the hands of Nazis.
