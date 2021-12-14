Fury As UK Government Refuse To Reveal Details About First Ever Omicron Death

A lack of transparency over the UK’s first Omicron death has prompted outrage with one doctor telling the Government to release more details to stop ‘unnecessary alarm’.

Their reluctance to divulge any information has lead Professor of medicine and consultant oncologist Karol Sikora to assert that the person most likely died with Omicron and not from it.

Summit News reports: However, when asked to provide vital information about the age, medical condition and vaccination status of the victim, the government has refused to do so, citing patient confidentiality.

The government has refused to specify whether Omicron was the primary cause of death or whether someone already suffering with multiple co-morbidities merely died with Omicron.

This prompted Professor of Medicine and Consultant Oncologist Karol Sikora to charge that this was causing “unnecessary alarm.”

“Were they in hospital for Covid or were they there because they had been run over by a bus?,” he asked.

“Have they had booster? Are they elderly?,” he added, noting that the average age of someone who dies from COVID is 82.5.

“There are all sorts of nuances to this thing, and we’re not being given proper information. No details have been released, I suspect it’s just some old boy that’s tested positive, he may have died in his sleep or with a heart attack, who knows?”

“I suspect that it’s a death, which is unfortunate, but is due to something else, and it just happens to be Covid positive that’s why they’re not making a big noise about them being vaccinated or not,” concluded Sikora.

As the Daily Mail reports, key details about the Omicron death are notable by their absence.

“(Boris) Johnson did not reveal the age of the person who died, or if they had underlying health conditions, which made them vulnerable, or whether Omicron was the leading cause of their death or a secondary factor.”

However, Johnson did subsequently seize on the death to try to dismiss reports from South Africa that the variant is “mild” and could even be a good thing if it fully displaces delta.

It was also revealed that “most” of the patients in UK hospitals with Omicron are double vaccinated.