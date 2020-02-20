Furious Queen Elizabeth BANS Harry and Meghan’s Shady ‘Royal’ Money-Making Scam

Meghan Markle and her obedient husband Prince Harry woke up to devastating news on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth has had enough of their grifting and is taking no prisoners, even if that means dashing the hopes and dreams of her own misguided grandson.

After it emerged that Meghan and Harry planned to step down from royal duties while still profiting from the royal name, the Queen took the unprecedented step of intervening in the leftist duo’s sneaky money-making scam, and it’s bad news for Meghan and Harry.

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be moving forward in their new life without a valuable part of their brand, with the Queen and other senior palace officials reportedly agreeing that the couple will no longer be able to keep the word ‘royal’ as a part of their brand,” Page Six reports.

“Maybe they can trademark ‘certified former royal’?” Page Six adds.

According to the Daily Mail, the two had hoped to leverage “Sussex Royal” into not just a new website but a “global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and teaching materials” and a new charitable organization with the name.

“Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative ‘Sussex Royal’ brand that they hoped to use to build new lives because ‘they simply cannot sell themselves as Royals’” Daily Mail’s headline blared.

Meghan Markle, a former D-list Hollywood actress who set her sights on Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, grifted her way into Harry’s world, but her end game seemed to be a seedy plot to use the British monarchy as her brand in a global money-making racket.

But the Queen just dropped a nuclear bomb on Meghan’s crafty scheme

MadWorld report: Markle’s scam of the British monarchy always hinged on one thing: trademarking various brands as “Royal” and selling things on the internet. Months before Meghan and Harry revealed they were leaving the Royal Family, the Californian gold digger had already started scooping up various domains like “sussexroyal.com” where she planned to sell goods and services.

Back in March 2019, Meghan had hired Bill and Hillary Clinton former adviser Sara Latham. Meghan was ready to use the Clinton Foundation as her template in building a “pay for play” type organization. Markle would turn the British Monarchy’s “royal brand” into something that was up for sale to the highest bidder.

So, like a bad actress, Meghan cried on British TV last October that she was barely holding up. It seems her life as a duchess in one of the world’s wealthiest families was just so overwhelming. Of course, this was a perfectly timed interview. Then, after the holidays, the dastardly duo makes their move to divorce themselves from the Royal Family.

However, they wanted their cake and to eat it too.

Meghan and Harry made it clear they wanted to leave the United Kingdom and have no responsibilities as a working Senior Royal. But they still wanted all the perks. The press attention was off the charts, and so the Queen smartly gave them enough rope to hang themselves. In January, she took their “resignation” but said the “final details” would take some time to be determined.

Then, Her Majesty waited and watched to see what Meghan and Harry would do. Well, when Harry took a speaking gig with JP Morgan and started talks with Goldman Sachs as “the first steps by the Prince to land lucrative gigs on the paid speaking circuit,” that was all she needed to see.

Along with Meghan’s hardcore “woke” political stances, the Queen saw the writing on the wall. The leftist duo would be engaged in promoting their hypocritical causes. Meghan and Harry have a habit of lecturing us about climate change while grifting private jet rides from their celebrity friends.

The biggest issue to be determined surrounded the use of the coveted brand as “royal.” This was the linchpin to all of Meghan’s plans. The former cable TV actress had been making plans to use “royal” for at least 18 months, and without it, poor Meghan and Harry would have nothing to pimp out to the public.

Royal watchers including British citizens are behind the Queen banning Meghan and Harry from using her brand in seedy money-making schemes.

“Quite right too. If you don’t want to do the duty, you don’t get to exploit the royal label to make money,” tweeted Piers Morgan.

Quite right too. If you don’t want to do the duty, you don’t get to exploit the royal label to make money. https://t.co/xMGlLejGvg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 18, 2020

Even the Irish Post tweeted out: “Tough, but fair.”

“Yes, Brits were waiting for HMQ to stand firm and speak up for them. The Sussex’s have been an embarrassment to the monarchy and the entire country with their behavior acting as if they couldn’t be reined in. Ex-royal don’t identify with the Royal name,” tweeted “dpbrown1953.”

Yes Brits were waiting for HMQ to stand firm and speak up for them. The Sussex's have been an embarrassment to the monarchy and the entire country with their behavior acting as if they couldn't be reined in. Ex-royal don't identify with the Royal name. https://t.co/qxIb24hYLC — dpbrown1953 (@dpbrown1953) February 19, 2020

“Queen saw that $500,000+ speaking engagement with bankers and 1% in Miami and was Nah, not having it,” tweeted “ultrapurwater.”

Queen saw that $500,000+ speaking engagement with bankers and 1% in Miami and was nah, not having it.



Queen BANS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using lucrative 'Sussex Royal' brandhttps://t.co/P0C3rbeHYk — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) February 19, 2020

Predictably, Meghan’s cadre of left-wing Hollywood devotees is livid. Some are going as far as to say the Queen is racist.

That’s the typical leftwing response to anything that does not go their way. Meghan feels entitled to destroy the brand of a 1,000-year Monarchy, and if you don’t see it her way, well, then you must be a racist.

Shame on anyone making these ridiculous accusations of racism. And shame on Prince Harry for going along with Meghan’s scheme that must be devastating to his elderly grandparents. Harry will rue the day he allowed a viper in the royal family, and with his grandparents both in their 90s, we can only hope he comes to his senses before it’s too late to make amends.