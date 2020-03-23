Furious McConnell Reads Dems the Riot Act After They Block Emergency Coronavirus Package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was furious with Democrats Sunday after they blocked an emergency stimulus bill designed to help Americans cope financially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Democrats decided to play politics and block phase 3 of the coronavirus economic stimulus bill on Sunday night.

60 votes were needed for this bill to pass. All Democrats, and Independents who align with Dems, shamelessly voted no.

5 Republican Senators are currently in self-quarantine and missed the vote.

The vote failed at 47-47.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) switched his vote to "no" which allows a second vote.

47-47: Senate fails to advance Phase 3 COVID-19 economic stimulus bill process. 60 votes were needed. All Democrats voted No. McConnell switched his vote to No allowing for 2nd vote. 5Rs Gardner-CO, Lee-UT, Paul-KY, Romney-UT & Scott-FL are in self-quarantine & missed the vote. pic.twitter.com/NRVzlwTyAt — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 22, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was playing politics on Sunday and said she’s working on her own pork-filled emergency relief Coronavirus package.

McConnell was furious after the Senate Dems blocked the emergency stimulus bill and went off on them from the Senate floor.

“I changed my vote which gives me the opportunity to move to reconsider at a later time. That’s all I can do in the face of obstruction. I can understand obstruction when you’re trying to achieve something. This obstruction achieves nothing,” McConnell said.

McConnell blasted Pelosi. “She’s the Speaker of the House, not the Speaker of the Senate. We don’t have one. We were doing just fine until that intervention.”

McConnell continued, “We’ll have this cloture vote again at some point of my choosing and hopefully some adults will show up on the other side of the room and understand the gravity of the situation.

WATCH:

The American people expect us to act. If we fail, it will be because Senate Democrats are continuing to dither while the country expects bold, bipartisan action. pic.twitter.com/23pFHoDtCl — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 23, 2020

President Trump’s team blasted Senate Dems on Sunday.

“This is the bill that would deliver checks to American workers affected by #COVID19. Why are they playing politics with this? We don’t have the time to go back to the drawing board.”