FURIOUS Hillary Accuses Senate of ‘Betrayal’ Over Trump Acquittal: “We’re Entering Dangerous Territory”

Hillary Clinton angrily attacked Republican senators who cleared President Trump of all charges in the sham impeachment trial on Wednesday, accusing them of betraying their oath to the Constitution and warning that American democracy is “entering dangerous territory.”
“As the president’s impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution,” Clinton fumed following the Senate acquitting President Trump on both charges.
“Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us,” she warned. “We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it”:
Breitbart.com reports: The Senate acquitted the president on both charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday afternoon, effectively ending the impeachment trial.
“It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles,” Chief Justice John Roberts announced:
Republicans across the board celebrated the end of the impeachment trial, including the president himself:
