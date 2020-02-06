FURIOUS Hillary Accuses Senate of ‘Betrayal’ Over Trump Acquittal: “We’re Entering Dangerous Territory”

Hillary Clinton angrily attacked Republican senators who cleared President Trump of all charges in the sham impeachment trial on Wednesday, accusing them of betraying their oath to the Constitution and warning that American democracy is “entering dangerous territory.”

“As the president’s impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution,” Clinton fumed following the Senate acquitting President Trump on both charges.

“Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us,” she warned. “We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it”:

As the president's impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution.



Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us.



We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The Senate acquitted the president on both charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday afternoon, effectively ending the impeachment trial.

“It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles,” Chief Justice John Roberts announced:

Chief Justice Roberts: "It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles." pic.twitter.com/61M9Ugs72K — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020

Republicans across the board celebrated the end of the impeachment trial, including the president himself:

More:

Truth wins



Justice done



President Trump: Forever acquitted — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 5, 2020

Happy Acquittal Day!



Article 1: NOT GUILTY



Article 2: NOT GUILTY



The President will be forever acquitted of these sham impeachment charges.



As the curtain closes on this terrible Schiff Show, let’s hope there is never a sequel produced of this corrupt, rigged, rushed hit job. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 5, 2020

Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change… but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Forever Acquitted! — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 5, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi, you’ve wasted too much of the American people’s time and money already … let’s get back to work on what matters! https://t.co/lkpdQvoNbj — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) February 5, 2020