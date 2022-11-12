Furious Backlash As ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock Takes Part In TV Reality Show ‘I’m A Celebrity..’

There has been outrage at Matt Hancock’s inclusion in the prime ITV reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here”

Hancock has been blasted by many, including families who lost loved ones during the lockdown, and many have described ITV’s decision to include him in the show as “sickening”

The former Health Secretary is however set to take home an eye-watering £400,000 for his stint, a move that lost him his Tory Whip at Westminster.

Hancock was forced to resign as health secretary in 2021 after CCTV footage showed him kissing his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office in breach of his own Covid-19 rules.

But that’s not all… there is a reason why Hancock is also known as ‘Midazolam Matt’

As Expose News reports: ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock orchestrated the Genocide of the Elderly & Vulnerable & we can prove it; He should be in Prison, not in the Jungle on National TV

Before entering, Hancock said that he hopes people will see his ‘human side by appearing in the series.

‘When I’m in camp, people will see the real me,’ he declared. ‘Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for my work.’

If that jungle he’s referring to is the nation’s care homes then it is indeed an excellent metaphor.

Because while you stayed at home to “protect the NHS, and save lives”, Matt Hancock orchestrated the mass murder of the elderly and vulnerable in care homes with a drug called midazolam and then told you that they had all died of Covid-19; and we can prove it…

You gave up two years of your life due to a lie.

A lie that involved prematurely ending the lives of thousands upon thousands of people, who you were told died of Covid-19.

A lie that has involved committing one of the greatest crimes against humanity in living memory.

A lie that has required three things – fear, your compliance, and a drug known as Midazolam.

We’re told that serious illness in Covid-19 presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever.

We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness.

Meanwhile, Midazolam is a drug that has been used in executions by lethal injection in the USA. It can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing which may lead to permanent brain injury or death.

Knowing that, would you use Midazolam to treat “patients” suffering Covid-19?

Because that’s precisely what the then Health Secretary, Matt Hancock decided to do.

Data taken from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows us that during April 2020 there were 26,541 deaths in care homes, an increase of 17,850 on the five-year average. This is half the amount of alleged Covid-19 deaths during the same period.

Why were these people in care homes and not in hospitals?

They were in care homes because Matt Hancock gave the order to put them there…

Continue reading here