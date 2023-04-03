Funeral Director Testifies About Fibrous Clots Found In Deceased Who Had Received Covid Jabs

The National Citizen’s Inquiry, a citizen-led and funded initiative, is being held in Canada to investigate the governments’ covid policies….in order to reveal the truth of what has really been happening.

The NCI has been hearing from Canadian citizens and experts including Laura Jeffery, a 27-year licensed funeral director.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In her testimony to the NCI (see video below) Jeffery detailed what she had seen during the embalming process of deceased individuals who had received the covid ‘vaccination’.

She said that since Spring 2021 she had witnessed things she had not seen before in all her years in the industry.

Jeffery claimed that she had found clots that ‘resembled parasites’ in the deceased bodies that she had not seen prior to the jab roll-out.

She also claimed that there has been a government cover-up to hide all the dead babies, stating that the bodies are no longer reaching the funeral homes in big cities and in small communities the number is skyrocketing.

Watch Laura Jeffery give tesimony:

Here’s the link to the NCI’s Rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/NationalCitizensInquiryCA